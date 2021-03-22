12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares moved upwards by 12.28% to $21.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares rose 7.35% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $374.2 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $155.3 million.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares increased by 5.94% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $293.5 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock rose 5.19% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.
Losers
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares decreased by 11.41% to $2.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $494.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares decreased by 7.76% to $57.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $842.6 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares declined by 7.23% to $16.3. The company's market cap stands at $811.5 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock declined by 7.09% to $10.62. The company's market cap stands at $215.1 million.
- American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock fell 4.67% to $37.01. The company's market cap stands at $689.9 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares fell 4.43% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
