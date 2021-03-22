12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares increased by 262.61% to $7.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.3 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 20.67% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- Synnex (NYSE:SNX) shares increased by 10.46% to $114.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares moved upwards by 9.36% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares rose 8.61% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 7.39% to $15.1. The company's market cap stands at $143.9 million.
Losers
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock decreased by 4.92% to $2.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 4.85% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 3.43% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.6 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares fell 3.38% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares declined by 3.34% to $61.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock fell 3.3% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
