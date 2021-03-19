12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock moved upwards by 10.69% to $4.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 9.25% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.8 million.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares increased by 6.7% to $8.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares increased by 6.45% to $12.7.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock increased by 6.21% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 6.13% to $5.36. The company's market cap stands at $348.2 million.
Losers
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock fell 4.22% to $2.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock declined by 3.39% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares decreased by 2.83% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares declined by 2.18% to $140.05. The company's market cap stands at $220.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares fell 1.88% to $8.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock declined by 1.84% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $566.8 million.
