12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares rose 83.92% to $3.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock increased by 27.77% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $190.9 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares moved upwards by 26.87% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $705.5 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares rose 18.01% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares increased by 10.92% to $19.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) stock moved upwards by 8.97% to $31.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock decreased by 62.39% to $1.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares declined by 4.58% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares decreased by 4.11% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares declined by 3.82% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares declined by 3.25% to $15.49.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares decreased by 3.16% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million.
