12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares rose 9.25% to $3.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $337.0 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares increased by 8.59% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.5 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares moved upwards by 8.56% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares increased by 5.68% to $43.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.9 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock rose 5.3% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 5.09% to $12.78. The company's market cap stands at $163.4 million.
Losers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares decreased by 7.47% to $2.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.9 million.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) stock decreased by 5.96% to $30.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 4.13% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares fell 3.68% to $28.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock decreased by 3.59% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock fell 2.83% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
