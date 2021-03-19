12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares moved upwards by 17.23% to $19.25 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares rose 10.9% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock increased by 7.95% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $285.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 7.68% to $13.31. The company's market cap stands at $126.8 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock moved upwards by 6.72% to $16.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.3 million.
Losers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 16.16% to $4.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares decreased by 3.52% to $12.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.5 million.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares decreased by 2.48% to $20.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares declined by 2.08% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 1.48% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock decreased by 1.42% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
