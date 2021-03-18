12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares moved upwards by 56.38% to $2.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares rose 5.85% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock increased by 5.34% to $9.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $152.4 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares rose 3.88% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $300.4 million.
Losers
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares declined by 6.34% to $30.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares declined by 5.27% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $83.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 5.12% to $12.07. The company's market cap stands at $154.3 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 4.6% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 4.48% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.1 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock fell 4.21% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $734.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers