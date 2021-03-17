12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock rose 48.35% to $2.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock moved upwards by 6.73% to $37.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock increased by 3.54% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.7 million.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) shares rose 2.09% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock rose 1.94% to $18.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares increased by 1.78% to $26.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
Losers
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares fell 10.49% to $7.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares decreased by 8.46% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares fell 7.52% to $5.54. The company's market cap stands at $112.2 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 7.06% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $353.0 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock decreased by 6.16% to $42.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock declined by 5.85% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
