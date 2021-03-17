12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock moved upwards by 51.69% to $3.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares rose 18.51% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares moved upwards by 12.14% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock increased by 10.23% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares rose 8.33% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $8.23. The company's market cap stands at $159.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares declined by 19.3% to $5.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) shares decreased by 9.54% to $3.0.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares decreased by 9.53% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares declined by 8.4% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.0 million.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock decreased by 8.3% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock declined by 8.25% to $51.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
