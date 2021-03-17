12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 8.67% to $2.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $200.4 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares rose 7.46% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $21.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) shares increased by 3.3% to $22.49. The company's market cap stands at $634.3 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 2.78% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 2.48% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $252.5 million.
Losers
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock declined by 17.41% to $35.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares decreased by 11.39% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $234.1 million.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares decreased by 7.26% to $14.2. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock fell 7.25% to $12.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.1 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares fell 6.82% to $15.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.7 million.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares declined by 6.71% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers