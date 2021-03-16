11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock increased by 14.85% to $8.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $594.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares increased by 8.59% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $12.76. The company's market cap stands at $447.0 million.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares rose 5.82% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
Losers
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell 23.66% to $22.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $544.0 million.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock declined by 21.71% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares declined by 5.74% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 5.59% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $174.7 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares fell 4.79% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 4.13% to $8.13. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
