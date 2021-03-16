12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares increased by 33.59% to $5.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares rose 11.0% to $24.2. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares rose 6.07% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares increased by 4.96% to $56.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock increased by 4.88% to $166.9. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 billion.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares increased by 4.36% to $18.65.
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares fell 23.45% to $7.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.2 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock decreased by 13.36% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares decreased by 10.32% to $197.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares declined by 7.24% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares declined by 5.56% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.1 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock declined by 5.5% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers