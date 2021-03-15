12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock rose 12.22% to $3.03 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) stock rose 10.79% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock rose 8.39% to $13.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock increased by 7.49% to $11.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock increased by 7.46% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.0 million.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $196.79. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 billion.
Losers
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares declined by 9.5% to $1.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares fell 6.4% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) shares decreased by 6.24% to $11.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.8 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 5.15% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.2 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock declined by 4.95% to $89.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock decreased by 4.75% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
