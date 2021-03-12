12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) stock increased by 52.47% to $6.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $129.7 million.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares moved upwards by 32.12% to $8.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.3 million.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares rose 29.96% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $184.5 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares rose 29.6% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $283.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares rose 17.78% to $221.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $653.1 million.
Losers
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock decreased by 24.12% to $1.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock decreased by 23.23% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares decreased by 10.57% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares decreased by 9.92% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares fell 9.55% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.6 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares fell 8.67% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers