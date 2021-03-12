12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares increased by 7.08% to $15.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $12.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares increased by 3.15% to $256.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares rose 3.11% to $23.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.8 million.
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares moved upwards by 2.74% to $69.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock fell 10.42% to $3.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.7 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares declined by 8.73% to $10.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 7.95% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.6 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell 7.52% to $58.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 7.2% to $38.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock fell 6.04% to $71.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers