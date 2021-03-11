12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock moved upwards by 50.79% to $70.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares rose 41.17% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $947.2 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock rose 33.13% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $639.1 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock moved upwards by 23.29% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock increased by 19.3% to $18.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.1 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock increased by 18.5% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
Losers
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares declined by 14.65% to $7.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $363.8 million.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock fell 11.74% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) stock decreased by 9.56% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $764.5 million.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stock decreased by 9.54% to $9.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.1 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares fell 9.38% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares fell 7.74% to $10.73. The company's market cap stands at $249.0 million.
