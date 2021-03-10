12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock rose 88.38% to $10.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.8 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock moved upwards by 33.61% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares moved upwards by 21.77% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.1 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares rose 20.69% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock increased by 17.8% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $894.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares rose 13.34% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.6 million.
Losers
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock decreased by 15.0% to $7.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares fell 10.34% to $7.72. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock decreased by 8.38% to $13.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 8.2% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 7.82% to $14.27. The company's market cap stands at $331.2 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock fell 7.55% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.
