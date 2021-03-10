12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares rose 11.05% to $3.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $50.89. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock rose 9.45% to $25.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares increased by 9.31% to $14.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 7.07% to $14.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.1 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares moved upwards by 6.85% to $6.86. The company's market cap stands at $387.3 million.
Losers
- Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) stock decreased by 20.5% to $23.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares decreased by 4.8% to $26.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.7 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock declined by 4.67% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.6 million.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock fell 3.95% to $12.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 2.78% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares declined by 2.07% to $25.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
