12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock moved upwards by 86.22% to $3.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock moved upwards by 29.69% to $3.8.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 23.64% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $280.6 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 23.47% to $8.52. The company's market cap stands at $618.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares moved upwards by 22.88% to $2.9.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock increased by 13.1% to $9.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.8 million.
Losers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 6.89% to $3.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares fell 4.7% to $10.55. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock decreased by 4.14% to $89.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 3.9% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock fell 3.85% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock fell 3.02% to $34.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers