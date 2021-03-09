12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares increased by 16.66% to $8.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares moved upwards by 12.96% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.0 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares moved upwards by 11.65% to $12.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 11.31% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares increased by 10.5% to $22.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $950.5 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock rose 10.12% to $214.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 billion.
Losers
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares decreased by 23.4% to $52.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock declined by 14.84% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $318.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares fell 8.72% to $70.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares fell 4.22% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.7 million.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock decreased by 2.18% to $19.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares fell 2.15% to $20.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
