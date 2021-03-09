12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares increased by 72.24% to $9.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares rose 71.38% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock rose 63.97% to $19.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.0 million.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock increased by 43.17% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $138.8 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock moved upwards by 22.8% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) stock moved upwards by 19.56% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $357.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock decreased by 44.89% to $25.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares declined by 9.96% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock decreased by 5.88% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock declined by 5.7% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 3.53% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock declined by 3.52% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
