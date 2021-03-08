11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares increased by 12.69% to $57.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock increased by 12.35% to $14.91. The company's market cap stands at $594.0 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 9.45% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $449.8 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock rose 8.67% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 7.75% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.3 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 5.19% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $278.6 million.
Losers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 10.93% to $7.26 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock fell 9.59% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.5 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock fell 7.22% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares decreased by 5.4% to $32.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares fell 5.09% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
