12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock rose 15.86% to $10.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock moved upwards by 14.39% to $24.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock rose 10.37% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares increased by 7.91% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $243.7 million.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares increased by 7.0% to $16.65. The company's market cap stands at $816.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 6.87% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
Losers
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares declined by 9.99% to $43.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 9.19% to $6.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock decreased by 7.63% to $7.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock fell 6.82% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares declined by 6.54% to $18.46.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares decreased by 6.15% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers