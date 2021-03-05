 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares rose 28.74% to $5.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) stock moved upwards by 13.81% to $432.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock increased by 11.11% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock increased by 10.98% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares moved upwards by 8.94% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.8 million.
  • Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares increased by 6.71% to $7.31. The company's market cap stands at $588.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock decreased by 10.42% to $3.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares decreased by 7.05% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares decreased by 5.64% to $13.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.5 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares fell 5.5% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares fell 5.19% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares fell 4.87% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.

 

 

 

