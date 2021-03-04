12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock increased by 19.2% to $2.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.6 million.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares rose 11.44% to $52.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.8 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock rose 5.15% to $26.74. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares moved upwards by 4.64% to $41.65. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $265.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $68.44. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares fell 18.46% to $29.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock decreased by 14.58% to $37.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares fell 8.57% to $20.51. The company's market cap stands at $882.1 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock declined by 7.71% to $11.26.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares decreased by 7.66% to $31.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) stock decreased by 7.45% to $21.51.
