12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares rose 14.46% to $8.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.6 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock moved upwards by 10.18% to $25.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares increased by 9.91% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $12.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $851.1 million.
- Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) stock increased by 7.97% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $172.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock rose 7.89% to $17.21.
Losers
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock fell 4.53% to $2.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $303.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) stock declined by 4.47% to $20.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares fell 3.22% to $95.77. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock decreased by 3.13% to $270.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock decreased by 3.01% to $114.11. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock decreased by 2.65% to $60.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
