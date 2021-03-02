11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock rose 9.31% to $2.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 7.19% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) shares rose 6.3% to $24.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $42.76. The company's market cap stands at $874.4 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock rose 4.95% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million.
Losers
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock decreased by 5.2% to $1.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares fell 4.55% to $29.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 3.48% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.5 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares declined by 3.34% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares decreased by 3.31% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock fell 2.98% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
