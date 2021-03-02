12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares moved upwards by 32.94% to $2.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares moved upwards by 23.86% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.8 million.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock increased by 21.05% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock rose 19.62% to $32.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock increased by 18.86% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.3 million.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock moved upwards by 18.12% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million.
Losers
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares decreased by 23.83% to $38.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares declined by 13.49% to $7.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock decreased by 11.71% to $8.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares fell 10.39% to $3.45.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) stock fell 9.26% to $77.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) shares decreased by 8.56% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers