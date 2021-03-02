 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares increased by 33.83% to $7.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares rose 18.36% to $10.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $926.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 13.85% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares moved upwards by 11.59% to $30.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.9 million.
  • Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares moved upwards by 9.05% to $24.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 8.28% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares fell 14.98% to $12.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares decreased by 7.46% to $35.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock fell 7.12% to $16.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock fell 3.88% to $9.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 billion.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares fell 3.84% to $8.67. The company's market cap stands at $199.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) stock decreased by 3.66% to $156.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

