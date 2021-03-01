12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares moved upwards by 73.58% to $7.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $292.1 million.
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares moved upwards by 45.43% to $6.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock rose 39.58% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock increased by 21.65% to $6.91. The company's market cap stands at $120.3 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock increased by 20.91% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $90.7 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock increased by 19.58% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
Losers
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock decreased by 55.46% to $5.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $503.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock fell 10.4% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares declined by 8.29% to $32.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares fell 6.57% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock decreased by 6.24% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares declined by 6.06% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
