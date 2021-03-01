 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares moved upwards by 73.58% to $7.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $292.1 million.
  • Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares moved upwards by 45.43% to $6.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock rose 39.58% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock increased by 21.65% to $6.91. The company's market cap stands at $120.3 million.
  • F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock increased by 20.91% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $90.7 million.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock increased by 19.58% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock decreased by 55.46% to $5.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $503.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock fell 10.4% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.
  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares declined by 8.29% to $32.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares fell 6.57% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock decreased by 6.24% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares declined by 6.06% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (APEN + ASLN)

38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers