12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares moved upwards by 93.36% to $7.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares increased by 24.08% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock increased by 12.95% to $20.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock rose 8.7% to $8.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock increased by 7.98% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.5 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock increased by 7.98% to $13.8. The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
Losers
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares decreased by 26.5% to $5.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) shares declined by 17.31% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $104.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares declined by 16.89% to $11.22.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock decreased by 12.12% to $7.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares fell 9.99% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) stock declined by 9.23% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $222.5 million.
