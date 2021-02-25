12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock moved upwards by 91.4% to $2.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock rose 22.06% to $12.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock rose 15.62% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $154.6 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock moved upwards by 13.02% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $171.3 million.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) stock rose 12.92% to $103.1. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares increased by 12.63% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 million.
Losers
- AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock fell 10.16% to $22.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.7 million.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock declined by 9.4% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock declined by 8.22% to $48.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock fell 7.36% to $46.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares decreased by 6.68% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $677.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares decreased by 6.64% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million.
