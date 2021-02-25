12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock increased by 13.83% to $9.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock moved upwards by 8.72% to $19.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares moved upwards by 7.82% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) stock moved upwards by 6.96% to $17.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $15.91.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares increased by 5.49% to $8.64. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.
Losers
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock decreased by 5.16% to $37.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $829.5 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 4.94% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 4.94% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares fell 4.39% to $108.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares decreased by 4.01% to $48.15. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares fell 3.82% to $15.51. The company's market cap stands at $923.8 million.
