12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock moved upwards by 371.58% to $18.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $447.5 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock rose 21.24% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares increased by 18.82% to $151.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) stock increased by 18.45% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock increased by 14.44% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock increased by 14.21% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million.
Losers
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares declined by 7.77% to $14.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.4 million.
- Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) stock fell 6.37% to $34.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock decreased by 6.05% to $196.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock declined by 3.45% to $69.5. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares decreased by 3.19% to $35.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares declined by 3.13% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
