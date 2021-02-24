12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock moved upwards by 45.41% to $3.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares rose 21.38% to $62.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 20.9% to $6.13. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares increased by 18.76% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock increased by 17.77% to $9.74. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 12.09% to $9.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million.
Losers
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares declined by 12.87% to $2.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares declined by 8.83% to $40.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares decreased by 6.0% to $20.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) stock decreased by 4.4% to $37.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock fell 2.92% to $27.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock fell 2.34% to $54.69. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 billion.
