12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock moved upwards by 68.77% to $4.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 11.97% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares rose 5.95% to $42.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $22.1. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 billion.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $52.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion.
- Macy's (NYSE:M) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $15.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 18.22% to $2.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock decreased by 15.77% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $680.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares fell 14.85% to $20.7. The company's market cap stands at $890.3 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 12.9% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock declined by 12.47% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares declined by 11.91% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.
