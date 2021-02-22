Market Overview

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares moved upwards by 54.83% to $3.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 20.84% to $19.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) stock moved upwards by 17.31% to $51.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares moved upwards by 12.57% to $19.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 12.14% to $45.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares rose 9.71% to $57.82. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock decreased by 7.1% to $21.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 5.8% to $7.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.5 million.
  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock fell 5.49% to $10.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.5 million.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares decreased by 5.17% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.

 

 

 

