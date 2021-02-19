12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares rose 20.41% to $12.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $889.3 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares rose 9.21% to $26.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 8.62% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $245.0 million.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 8.23% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.1 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares increased by 7.66% to $20.5.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares rose 7.44% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock declined by 5.94% to $4.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) stock decreased by 5.5% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $233.9 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock fell 3.51% to $13.75. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock fell 2.81% to $21.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares fell 2.73% to $77.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 2.17% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers