12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares moved upwards by 51.56% to $4.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) shares increased by 24.56% to $19.27.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares rose 19.17% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $467.8 million.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares increased by 16.77% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $149.1 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock increased by 13.46% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million.
- Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock increased by 10.65% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
Losers
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares declined by 10.95% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock declined by 10.17% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares declined by 7.96% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.1 million.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock fell 7.35% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.9 million.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares declined by 5.55% to $198.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares decreased by 5.51% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.7 million.
