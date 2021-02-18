11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares moved upwards by 5.67% to $12.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.5 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $56.69. The company's market cap stands at $451.9 million.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares rose 4.94% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.3 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 3.81% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.6 million.
Losers
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 11.24% to $69.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares fell 7.9% to $41.18. The company's market cap stands at $908.8 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 7.37% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.7 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock decreased by 6.19% to $17.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares decreased by 6.02% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.4 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
