12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock increased by 10.4% to $454.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares increased by 9.99% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock increased by 8.16% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $7.68. The company's market cap stands at $127.6 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares rose 6.32% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $229.4 million.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares rose 5.89% to $42.41. The company's market cap stands at $436.2 million.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 21.93% to $2.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.2 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares decreased by 20.77% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock declined by 12.59% to $15.9. The company's market cap stands at $883.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 12.23% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.3 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares decreased by 9.69% to $43.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock declined by 9.35% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers