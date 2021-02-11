12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares rose 113.26% to $15.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares rose 56.94% to $4.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares increased by 42.73% to $11.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock increased by 39.39% to $73.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock increased by 29.16% to $12.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares moved upwards by 25.06% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.1 million.
Losers
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) stock fell 28.65% to $5.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares fell 22.27% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares declined by 21.17% to $6.78. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares fell 13.55% to $6.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares declined by 10.22% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares fell 9.58% to $66.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Movers