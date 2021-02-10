11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock increased by 17.35% to $16.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $232.6 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 15.27% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.4 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock rose 12.56% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.1 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 10.33% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.8 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares increased by 9.7% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.
Losers
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares decreased by 13.85% to $7.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock fell 6.35% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $154.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock fell 4.88% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares decreased by 2.68% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock decreased by 2.63% to $17.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.9 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares declined by 2.5% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $437.0 million.
