12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares rose 124.43% to $12.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock moved upwards by 51.34% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares moved upwards by 47.32% to $14.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $720.8 million.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares rose 40.06% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.5 million.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock rose 34.78% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock moved upwards by 31.94% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.8 million.
Losers
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) stock fell 13.38% to $20.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock fell 12.67% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 12.1% to $50.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock decreased by 8.38% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $353.1 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares decreased by 7.04% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares decreased by 6.62% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $112.7 million.
