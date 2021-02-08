Market Overview

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock rose 69.9% to $8.92 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock moved upwards by 64.4% to $11.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.3 million.
  • Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares moved upwards by 28.57% to $6.12.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock moved upwards by 24.4% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $418.3 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares moved upwards by 23.15% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.4 million.
  • Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares increased by 19.57% to $20.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares fell 13.53% to $10.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock decreased by 5.07% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock decreased by 4.87% to $6.85.
  • Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares declined by 4.15% to $13.89.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares decreased by 3.23% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.4 million.
  • argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares decreased by 3.08% to $359.59. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 billion.

 

 

 

