11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock increased by 55.99% to $7.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.2 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock increased by 15.59% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $772.7 million.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares rose 10.29% to $85.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares rose 9.53% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $596.8 million.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) shares moved upwards by 9.31% to $18.3. The company's market cap stands at $605.5 million.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares moved upwards by 8.76% to $100.8. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares fell 7.31% to $54.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares decreased by 6.87% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares decreased by 2.78% to $9.82. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares fell 2.74% to $29.59. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 billion.
- KT (NYSE:KT) stock fell 2.23% to $10.31. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
