12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock increased by 224.21% to $8.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $410.1 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock moved upwards by 90.71% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.1 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock moved upwards by 62.96% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 36.49% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.3 million.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock moved upwards by 26.47% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock increased by 25.31% to $54.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
Losers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock decreased by 38.54% to $8.79 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.5 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock declined by 10.78% to $6.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.7 million.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares declined by 8.64% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 7.18% to $146.22. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock declined by 4.52% to $35.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 3.59% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.
