12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 129.47% to $9.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares increased by 35.26% to $11.78. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock rose 31.05% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares increased by 30.71% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock increased by 28.48% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $592.7 million.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares rose 28.05% to $34.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) stock declined by 14.7% to $68.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares declined by 5.69% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock declined by 4.33% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $242.7 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock declined by 3.63% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $273.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares fell 3.2% to $30.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares declined by 2.62% to $22.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
