12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock rose 163.97% to $3.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares rose 24.43% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
- Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares moved upwards by 15.15% to $40.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $168.5 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $21.8.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock increased by 9.85% to $63.76. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock decreased by 6.43% to $1.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 4.81% to $24.36. The company's market cap stands at $185.5 million.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares decreased by 4.75% to $100.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) stock decreased by 2.76% to $72.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock fell 2.5% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock declined by 2.26% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.2 million.
