12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares moved upwards by 72.73% to $17.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) stock moved upwards by 55.98% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $342.5 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares moved upwards by 32.92% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.2 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 31.72% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares rose 26.31% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.5 million.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares rose 24.02% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock fell 27.48% to $2.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $333.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock fell 19.47% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock declined by 17.04% to $13.0.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock decreased by 14.26% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.5 million.
  • Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares declined by 11.9% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock declined by 11.15% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $518.1 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

